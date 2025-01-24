Keerthy Suresh and husband Antony Thattil bring out their inner Malayalees in breathtaking post-wedding pics; Kajal Aggarwal reacts

Keerthy Suresh and her long-time boyfriend recently tied the knot in December 2024, making their relationship official to the world. Now, the actress has shared some stunning images from their post-wedding moments, embracing her Malayalee roots.

In an Instagram post, the happy couple posed together, looking fabulous in their ethnic outfits, which were a beautiful blend of gold and white. Reacting to the precious moments from the actress’s post-wedding festivities, Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Stunning pics and an absolutely stunning you,” while Kalyani Priyadarshan reacted with a heart-eye emoji.

See the official post here:

Check out Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s reaction:

Keerthy Suresh stunned everyone last year when the actress introduced her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, to the world. Before tying the knot, the couple made their relationship official by sharing a picture together on social media.

The actress and her now-husband got married in Goa on December 12, 2024. The wedding was conducted with both Hindu and Christian traditions, and it saw the presence of several celebrities, including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Malavika Mohanan, Nani, and many more.

Following their wedding, the couple celebrated Pongal together in Chennai. The festivities were attended by Keerthy’s colleagues, including Vijay, Kathir, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the lead role in the film Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Directed by Kalees, the movie was inspired by the 2016 Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri.

The action thriller follows the story of a single father living a quiet life with his daughter in Kerala, running a bakery. However, when they encounter trouble, the father is forced to reveal his true identity as DCP Satya Verma, a man believed to be dead.

Advertisement

While Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles, the film also featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Additionally, Salman Khan made a special cameo appearance in the movie.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she hasn’t appeared in any Tamil movie since Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara co-starrer KRK