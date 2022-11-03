Keerthy Suresh and Janhvi Kapoor bump into each other in Hyderabad; Twin in white as they pose together

Keerthy Suresh is one of the busiest actresses in the South film industry. The National award winner has a massive line-up of projects in her kitty. Despite being busy in her career, Keerthy Suresh has succeeded in making some strong bonds in both the South film industry, as well as Bollywood. The Dasara actress is a close friend of most of her contemporaries and this list includes the popular Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, the gorgeous actresses bumped into each other in Hyderabad. Keerthy Suresh and Janhvi Kapoor pose together for a selfie

Keerthy Suresh and Janhvi Kapoor bumped into each other in Hyderabad, where the latter is promoting her upcoming Bollywood film Mili. The Dasara actress shared a lovely selfie with the Bollywood star on her official Instagram handle and wrote: “Wishing you all the love on your release babe! God bless. #MilifromNovember4” Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, shared Keerthy’s post on her official handle with a special note. “Bumped into my fav after gushing about her all day during interviews!!” reads Janhvi’s Instagram story. In the picture, Keerthy Suresh looked chic in a white cropped sweater top, which she paired with denim trousers and tinted glasses. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white floral kurta, and silver earrings. Check Keerthy Suresh’s post here: