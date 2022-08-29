Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi's next with first-time director Antony Bhagyaraj titled Sirena

National-Award Wining actress Keerthy Suresh a nd Jayam Ravi will be sharing screen space in the film helmed by first-time director Antony Bhaghyaraj. The project was officially launched today with a motion poster. The clip has Jayaram Ravi's silhouette against the backdrop of rain. Simultaneously, the makers also unveiled the title for this new film, Siren. According to the reports, the venture is going to be a thriller drama. The filming of the movie is likely to start with a muhurat pooja shortly, and the shoot is expected to take place in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of a police officer for the second time after Saani Kaayidham. Famous music composer GV Prakash Kumar will be scoring the music for Siren, while Dhilip Subbarayan will be choreographing the action sequences.

Furthermore, Jayam Ravi will also play an important role in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He will be seen as Arul Mozhi Varman aka Raja Raja Cholan. Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also do pivotal roles in this historical drama. The flick is scheduled to be out in theatres on 30th September this year.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will next be starring alongside Natural star Nani in the action drama, Dasara. This Srikanth Odela's directorial will reach the cinema halls on the 30th of March in 2023. This much-anticipated drama has been set against the backdrop of a village situated in the Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani in Telangana.

She will also play Megastar Chiranjeevi's sister in the mass entertainer, Bholaa Shankar. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the venture will feature Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady.

