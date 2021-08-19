Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan wrap up Saani Kaayidham shoot; Makers share happy post pack up photos

Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with direct turned actor Selvaraghavan for an upcoming Tamil film titled Saani Kaayidham. The crime thriller will be directed by Arun Matheswaran and has been the talk of the town since its inception. Now, the film which has been filming since last year has finally wrapped up the shoot.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a group photo of Saani Kaayidham including Keerthy Suresh, Slevaraghavan with the team.The pre-production work of the film. And according to reports, the makers are planning to go the OTT platform way to release the film. However, nothing has been officially announced. It is to be awaited for more details.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh shared the first look of Selavraghavan on his birthday. He sports a rugged look and is seen smoking, while his hands are covered in blood. We also see someone’s legs tied and covered in blood. The poster is gruesome yet intriguing.

According to reports, the plot of Saani Kaayidham is inspired by real-life incidents that took place in the 1980s. However, the makers of the film are yet to give more details about the venture. Saani Kaayidham is bankrolled by Seven Screen Entertainment. The technical crew comprises Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Yamini Yagnamurthy for cinematography.