Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas make for a refreshing onscreen pair in latest photos as they wrap up Vaashi

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Jan 20, 2022 04:38 PM IST  |  14.7K
   
Vaashi wrap up
Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas make for a refreshing onscreen pair in latest photos as they wrap up Vaashi
Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas have wrapped up the shoot of their much-awaited Malayalam film, Vaashi. Tovino took to Twitter and shared a few photos with Keerthy and director Vishnu G Raghav from the last day of shoot. 

Sharing his excitement for the film, Tovino tweeted, "And it’s a wrap at Vaashi ! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother ! And thanks to the amazing Co-star  @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable." This is for the first time Keerthy and Tovino have teamed up for a film and their latest photos prove they will make for a refreshing onscreen pair. 

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals

Earlier, announcing the project, Keerthy had revealed that this project is close to her for a lot of reasons. eerthy wrote, "A project closer to my heart than you’d think! As a dream for a girl child to be in a movie produced by her father, one could argue that it would come easy but certainly nothing ever came easy! Introducing Vaashi, A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together.," she wrote on Instagram. 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!