Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas make for a refreshing onscreen pair in latest photos as they wrap up Vaashi

Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas have wrapped up the shoot of their much-awaited Malayalam film, Vaashi. Tovino took to Twitter and shared a few photos with Keerthy and director Vishnu G Raghav from the last day of shoot.

Sharing his excitement for the film, Tovino tweeted, "And it’s a wrap at Vaashi ! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother ! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable." This is for the first time Keerthy and Tovino have teamed up for a film and their latest photos prove they will make for a refreshing onscreen pair.