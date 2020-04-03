Keerthy Suresh of Annaatthe fame planning to tie the knot with a businessman?

Annaatthe actress Keerthy Suresh has reportedly agreed to tie the knot with a popular businessman. Read further for more details.

Southern beauty Keerthy Suresh has earned fame all over the country owing to memorable performances in numerous movies. The National Award-winning actress has a massive fan following not only because of her brilliant acting skills but also her utter beauty. Over the past few years, Keerthy has acted in many hit movies including Idhu Enna Maayam, Mahanati, Sarkar, etc. Now, we have got some exciting piece of news for all the fans and well-wishers of the beautiful actress.

If media reports are to be believed, Keerthy is all set to tie the knot with a popular businessman soon. As per the latest buzz, it is supposed to be an arranged marriage which is planned by her parents. For the unversed, her father Suresh Kumar has close associations with a political party and has decided to get her married to an influential businessman with political ties. If we go by the reports, the actress has agreed for the same.

Meanwhile, check out this beautiful picture of the actress:

However, there is no confirmation about the identity of the businessman or the wedding date as of now. Even Keerthy and her parents are yet to confirm this news officially. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be collaborating with superstar Rajinikanth in the much-awaited movie Annaatthe. However, its shooting schedule currently remains canceled owing to the lockdown imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The fans are quite excited about the release of the action drama which has been directed by Siva.

Times of India

