Keerthy Suresh announces next titled Revolver Rita; 5 things to know about the women centric film

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She is maintaining a fine balance between glamour roles and women-oriented films and paving a niche for herself as a top performer. After blockbuster films like Saani Kaayidham, Vaashi and Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022, the actress is returning back to the big screen with an interesting women-oriented film titled Revolver Rita. Keerthy Suresh is teaming up with director K Chandru for her next, which is titled Revolver Rita. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handles and launched the first look and announced the title. The actress wrote, "Wishing some of my favourite people the very best @KeerthyOfficial@Jagadishbliss #RevolverRita Looking forward to this !! @dirchandru @dineshkrishnanb @Cinemainmygenes @Aiish_suresh @TheRoute @PassionStudios_." The first look gives retro vibes as it shows Keerthy holding two guns with a quirky background.

Here are the 5 things you need to know about the project. Take a look Keerthy Suresh's women-centric film Keerthy Suresh is super excited for her next Revolver Rita. The National Award-winning actress took to social media and also shared the title poster as she wrote, "Here is the first look of #RevolverRita Super excited to announce my next journey in collaboration with the @TheRoute and @PassionStudios_! (sic)."

About director Revolver Rita is directed and written by K Chandru. The director is also a writer and provided dialogues to the recent blockbuster of Silambarasan TR's Maanadu. The film is written and directed by K Chandru. He is known for Maanaadu (2021), Naveena Saraswathi Sabatham (2013) and Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings (2016). Makers and crew of the film The film is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. Cinematography is by Dinesh Krishnan B and editing is by Praveen KL. While Dhilip Subbarayan will handle the stunts, Vinoth Rajkumar will be in charge of the art direction. A remake of a 1970's film? The details of the film have not been revealed. However, an interesting fact is that there is already a film in 1970 of the same title, which starred popular actresses like Vijayalalitha and Jothilakshmi in lead roles. So it is unclear if Keerthy Suresh is a remake or adaptation of a 1970's film or not. However, considering the facts of the women-centric film and the title poster, the film might have a connection with the original. Well, let's wait and see if it's true in the upcoming days. The shooting The shoot of Keerthy Suresh's ambitious project is expected to commence soon. More details on the same are expected to be revealed very soon.

