Keerthy Suresh apologizes to Chiranjeevi fans for choosing Vijay as better dancer: ‘Sad when I cannot say what I feel’

Keerthy Suresh is all set to release her much-awaited movie Revolver Rita in theaters on November 28, 2025. The actress was recently seen interacting with the Telugu media, where she was asked why she considers Thalapathy Vijay a better dancer compared to Chiranjeevi, prompting her to apologize to Megastar fans.

Keerthy Suresh reacts to choosing Thalapathy Vijay as a better dancer when compared with Chiranjeevi

While speaking with the media personnel, Keerthy Suresh was asked why she thinks Vijay is the better dancer and whether she also feels he is better looking. Responding to the question, the actress said, “It is not about who looks better. I think Chiranjeevi garu himself knows how big a Vijay fan I am. I love Chiranjeevi sir, I love working with him, and I respect him.”

She continued, “I have told him this as well when we had these kinds of conversations. I didn't mean to come across in the wrong way. If I have hurt Chiranjeevi garu's fans, I am sorry. When we worked together, I told him, 'Sir, I love Vijay sir's dance and all.' When I told him, he took it in a very supportive way.”

Suresh added, “When they asked me back then, I simply said what I felt. We all know how Chiranjeevi garu is. Both of them are big stars. Even my mother has acted alongside Chiranjeevi sir. Nobody is less than the other. Undoubtedly, he is one of the biggest stars in the country. I didn't mean anything disrespectfully at all.”

The media person further questioned her remark, specifically her statement “Nobody is less than the other,” asking whether it was right to compare the Vishwambhara actor with Vijay.

Keerthy clarified that she did not compare anyone, nor did she ever say one was greater than the other. She emphasized that both of her former co-stars are legends in the film industry.

The Sarkar actress said, “When they asked for my opinion, I just said what I felt. It's also because I have watched more of Vijay sir's films. That's why I am telling you, it wasn't meant to be disrespectful. Even when I told Chiranjeevi sir my opinion, he appreciated my honesty.”

She concluded by saying she is sorry if her words hurt anyone's feelings, adding, “It feels so sad when I cannot say what I feel.”

