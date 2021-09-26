Keerthy Suresh asks mother Menaka Suresh 'how did she end up in the world of Prithviraj's Bhramam'

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam teaser was released recently and it has caught everyone's attention. Keerthy Suresh was equally amazed and in a lovely coincidence, she spotted her mother Menaka Suresh in the teaser of Bhramam. Keerthy shared a photo showing her mother's photo from the teaser and asked how did she end up being in the world of Bhramam.

Sharing it on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, "Maa! How did you end up in the world of #Bhramam? @therealprithvi am I seeing this right?." Now if we will see Menaka in a cameo role or not, only time will tell. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's post below:

Bhramam highlights the life of a pianist played by Prithviraj, who pretends to be a visually challenged man. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with the stellar background score composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer for the film, the Malayalam rendition/remake is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios.

Bhramam will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

Also Read: KGF star Yash says 'You are our blessing magale' as he pens Happy Daughters' Day post for Ayra

Check out the film's teaser below: