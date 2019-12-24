Keerthy Suresh is beaming with joy at the airport as she returns with her National Award; See PHOTOS

Keerthy Suresh is back to her hometown with her National Film Award. The young beauty was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning and she looked happy for the obvious reason.

South beauty Keerthy Suresh is beaming with joy after receiving the National Film Award 2019. The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu honoured Keerthy Suresh with Best Actress Award for Mahanati, yesterday at an event in New Delhi. Keerthy Suresh is back to her hometown with her National Film Award. The young beauty was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning and she looked happy like never before for the obvious reason. The Mahanati actress sported a casual look sans makeup as she was papped at Hyderabad airport.

The happiness of achieving a lot at a very young age is clearly reflecting on her face. While we are unable to contain our happiness for Keerthy Suresh, fans have flooded with wishes for the actor. Others who graced the National Award Ceremony in New Delhi were Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and . Besides Keerthy, actor and filmmaker Rahul Ravindran received his first national award for Best Original Screenplay in the 2018 Telugu film Chi La Sow.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's photos below:

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has quite a few films in the kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film, Thalaivar 168. She is also making her Bollywood debut opposite in Boney Kapoor’s production film, Maidaan. She also has director Narendra Nath’s Miss India, a Telugu-Tamil bilingual.

