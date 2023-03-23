Keerthy Suresh beats Rana Daggubati and Nani in bottoms-up challenge at Dasara’s song launch; WATCH

Keerthy Suresh has established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of the South Indian film industry, with some power-packed performances and exceptional film choices. The National Award-winning actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Dasara which also stars Natural star Nani. Recently, the Dasara pair was in Mumbai for the launch of a song from the movie. They were joined by actor Rana Daggubati. During the event, Keerthy stunned everyone with her strong game in the bottoms-up challenge.

The video shared on the internet shows Rana and Nani matching steps to the song. Keerthy soon passes them a bottle each and the two quickly finish them off in a bottoms-up challenge. Soom, Keerthy takes a bottle and shows off her skills as Rana and Nani stare at her in disbelief. She finishes it off within seconds. Not just the actors, the video left the fans also stunned.

Earlier, Nani did the bottoms-up challenge with choreographer Prem Rakshith and uploaded the video on his social media. They were seen performing the signature step from the song and then quickly gulping down a bottle of drinks.

About Dasara

The much-awaited film Dasara stars natural star Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. This film marks Nani’s first film that is being released on a pan-India scale in several languages including Hindi. Keerthy essays the character of Vennela and Nani will be seen as Dharani. The Telugu-language pan-India movie is a period action-adventure drama written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film is set in the backdrop of coal mines. The film is slated to release on the big screen on March 30 and currently, the actors are busy with promotions.

Rana Daggubati’s work front

The Baahubali actor is currently seen in the web series Rana Naidu. The crime drama marks his OTT debut. This 10-episode series stars Rana Daggubati’s uncle Daggubati Venkatesh, also known as Victory Venkatesh.

