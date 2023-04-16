Keerthy Suresh calls her Mahanati co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'one of the most strong-hearted individuals'

Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actress who is mostly seen in Tamil and Telugu films is super active on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress shares with her fans glimpses of her personal and professional life. Besides her acting prowess, the actress is known for her humble behaviour and loving attitude. Recently, she took to Instagram to hold an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram where she addressed the different questions of her fans.

Keerhty Suresh calls Samantha ‘unstoppable’

On Saturday night, taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Keerthy wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I am here to answer your questions." Fans took this opportunity and flooded the actress with their questions. A fan asked, "Tell about #Sam." To this, Keerthy replied, "Sam is one personality that I look up to. She is one of the most strong-hearted individuals I have come across. Simply put, she is unstoppable! @samantharuthprabhuoffl." She also added a heart emoji to the post. Samantha shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you darling @keerthysureshofficial."

Take a look at the post here:

Samantha and Keerthy have featured together in Mahanati, a Telugu-language biographical drama film. They were also seen in Seemaraja, a Tamil-language action film. In the film, Keerthy had a cameo appearance.

Work front of Keerthy

Meanwhile, Keerthy was last seen in Dasara. Released on 30th March, the Nani starrer opened to excellent reviews. Recently, Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and heaped praises on the blockbuster film and the performance of Nani and Keerthy Suresh. Dasara collected more than 100 crores in gross at the box office worldwide in just 7 days.

One fan also asked the actress, “How do you feel about Dasara?” To this, the actress replied with an image where she is seen posing with a heart symbol formed by her fingers.

