Keerthy Suresh calls Jayam Ravi one of her sweetest co-stars as she shares Siren poster on his birthday

Actor Jayam Ravi is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, September 10. On his special day, wishes are pouring in for the actor from his colleagues and fans. Keerthy Suresh was one of the celebrities who took to social media in order to wish her soon-to-be co-star a very happy birthday.

It has been a while since Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi began shooting for their film Siren, and the actors seem to already share a good bond. Therefore, on the occasion of her co-star’s birthday, the Mahanati actress took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Wishing one of my sweetest co-stars the best bday and a great year ahead @actor_jayamravi #Siren alarming soon!" Along with the sweet birthday wish, Keerthy also shared a poster that showcases Jayam Ravi’s look from Siren.

Keerthy Suresh complimented the actor and shared on social media that Jayam Ravi is one of her sweetest co-stars.

About Siren

Directed by debutant filmmaker Antony Bhagyaraj, Siren also features Anupama Parameswaran, Yogi Babu, and Samuthirakani in the cast, apart from Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi. In the film, Keerthy will reportedly essay the role of a cop, while Jayam Ravi is set to play a prisoner. Siren’s director, Antony Bhagyaraj, had previously acted in the 2018 film Kanaa, which also featured Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sivakarthikeyan, and Darshan. In his first directorial endeavor, the filmmaker has assembled a capable cast to back him up.

The shooting for the film commenced last year, and the filming has taken place in several locations, including Karaikudi and Chennai. Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar under the banner Home Movie Makers. On the other hand, the film’s cinematography has been handled by Selvakumar S K while Ruben has taken on the editor’s mantle. Other than Siren, Jayam Ravi has several other interesting films in the pipeline, including highly anticipated ones like Thani Oruvan 2 and Genie.

Jayam Ravi’s work front

Jayam Ravi’s last release was Mani Ratnam’s magnanimous Ponniyin Selvan: II, in which he essayed the titular character of Ponniyin Selvan. After being part of such a humongous success, fans are eagerly awaiting the films in which Jayam Ravi will appear next.

