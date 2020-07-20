  1. Home
Keerthy Suresh calls Prabhas & Deepika Padukone as blockbuster combo as she is excited for Nag Ashwin's film

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's fans are super excited and can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin's Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh also shared her excitement for Prabhas 21.
Keerthy Suresh calls Prabhas & Deepika Padukone as blockbuster combo as she is excited for Nag Ashwin's film
Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will be seen together on the big screen in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's upcoming untitled film. The makers of Prabhas 21 took to twitter and made a big announcement of Deepika Padukone joining the team as a female lead actress. The makers tweeted, "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure." The Bajirao Mastani actress also took to her social media accounts and shared excitement of being a part of this big-budget film starring Baahubali Prabhas. 

DP wrote, "Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead..." Prabhas and Deepika's fans are super excited and can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin's Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh also shared her excitement for Prabhas 21. The National Award-winning actress shared the video and wrote, "This is huge!!! A blockbuster combo is coming together to create the next blockbuster! Can't wait for this one." Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is being bankrolled by Sapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under their production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. 

Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post below: 

While fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the film, Nag Ashwin in a statement revealed that the story of his upcoming film will remain in the hearts of the audience for the coming years. He also tweeted, " I believe actors and projects find each other... Glad this is the story that chose to find you...can't wait to start building this world together..and ur character, thts a  surprise for another day." 

Prabhas and Deepika's Jodi is one of the highlights of the upcoming Pan-India projects. There is too much curiosity around it, let's wait to know what's more in stores for us. 

