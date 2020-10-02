Keerthy Suresh challenges one cannot take ‘Chennai out of her’; Shares a fun post for International Coffee Day

Sharing her photo with a cup of coffee, Keerthy Suresh wrote how much she loves coffee while marking her post for the International Coffee Day.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses of the South entertainment industry. Her posts on Instagram have always had a witty and quirky touch. Now, on the International Coffee Day, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram space and shared a short video, where she can be seen posing with her cup of coffee. Sharing it, Keerthy wrote how it’s impossible for one to take the Chennai out of her as she loves coffee.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Tea is what warms my soul every day, but you sure can’t take the Chennai out of me, there’s always love for a cup of coffee anyway. #InternationalCoffeeDay”. Well, we have to agree that she has a strong connection with Chennai as her Tamil films have a wide range of audience. Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Good Luck Sakhi. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com. The film’s shooting was wrapped up a while back.

She has other films in her pipeline including Annaatthe, Miss India. Annaatthe is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. Media reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. Reports also suggest that she will be seen as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Patta.

