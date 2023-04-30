Keerthy Suresh channels spirit of joy in a yellow suit and proves there’s no going wrong with Bandhini

I repeat, Keerthy Suresh can never go wrong with ethnic outfits and her latest look is proof. The Mahanati actress flaunted her love for 'Yelloveee' in a bandhani print kurta teamed with pants and a dupatta. Keerthy sure knows how to turn heads in something that makes a statement for minimalist fashion. One can see, there's a sense of simplicity and sophistication in her look in the evergreen bandhani.

Outfit by designer Pink City by Sarika, Keerthy Suresh's chaos-free kurta came with a hand-embroidered neck and heavily embroidered cuff on bell sleeves paired with silk ijjar. She teamed it with pants and a heavily embroidered dupatta. The oldest form of tie and dye, bandhani definitely is the best pick for a mehendi or puja ceremony at home, and Keerthy's look has won our vote. However, what we love about the outfit is the colour and how Keerthy Suresh has managed to bring sunshine with it.

Keerthy Suresh in a bandhani print kurta set

With her hair styled in soft curls, Keerthy amplified her look with nothing but a pair of earrings. She completed her easy-going look with makeup done in a soft base, mascara and glossy lips. She looks great in this bandhani outfit that is going to be a winning choice for festivities.



Keerthy donned a regal-looking chikankari saree

Recently, for the promotion of her film Dasara, Keerthy donned a regal-looking chikankari saree by Sawan Gandhi. She wore a sequins and mirror work detailing saree with the strappy blouse and with elegant-looking chikanhari stole on the other side that gave total queen vibes. Styled by Archa Mehta, Keerthy further topped off her look with a pair of statement earrings by Amrapali Jewels.



Chikanhari and Bandhani have a unique grace and elegance and Keerthy has time and again flaunted her love for it.

