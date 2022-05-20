Keerthy Suresh charms her way into our hearts by donning a red lehenga for her latest photoshoot; PICS

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has proved her mettle in both the film and fashion industry. The Vaashi actress is known for acing the ethnic attire every single time. Continuing the trend, the star has once again garnered eyeballs with her latest desi avatar. Flaunting her delicate features, Keerthy Suresh posed in a red lehenga with white embellishment. She completed the look with a red hairband and silver bangles. This photoshoot is yet another proof that no one can carry the ethnic look better than her.

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh will next share the screen with Tovino Thomas in their upcoming courtroom drama, Vaashi. The latest update about the project is that the first single from the flick will be released on 21 May. The song poster shows the leads twinning in white. Helmed by Vishnu G Raghav, the shoot of the film has already been finished and it will reach the cinema halls on 17 June. Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas will be seen in the role of lawyers in their next. Jointly baked by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar, the legal drama will also see Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu in prominent characters, along with others.

Check out the pictures below:

Now coming to her other ventures, the Mahanati actress will play the female lead in Nani headlined action drama, Dasara. Besides the leads, renowned Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew is also likely to play an important role in this latest outing alongside Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

Dasara is set in the backdrop of a village in Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani in Telangana. Santhosh Narayanan is providing the tunes for the much-awaited flick and Sathyan Sooryan ISC is looking after the cinematography. Sudhakar Cherukuri is financing the movie under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

