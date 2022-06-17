Keerthy Suresh circles back to her love for six yards in a gorgeous metallic saree in the latest PHOTOS

Keerthy Suresh's love for ethnic fashion and her wardrobe is drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. The actress keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with her sartorial sense of fashion. On Thursday, Keerthy made our day brighter with a set of pictures in saree look, and needless to say, we are drooling. Total goals for the wedding season.

For the promotions of her upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi, Keerthy Suresh slipped into a beautiful six yards metallic linen saree from the shelves of Anavila. The saree was paired up with a high neck matching blouse with elbow-length sleeves. The actress opted for a gold and pearl statement choker necklace and earrings to royal up the look. Subtle netural toned make-up, kohl eyes, black bindi, and fine eyebrows rounded her saree look.

Keerthy Suresh shows how to style a saree and look like a pro. Although she has the best collection, her recent saree collection in floral, prints, and silk is something we totally want to steal.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh gives cues on how to dress & glam up for wedding season in a peach ethnic suit; PICS

Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas' Vaashi hit the theatres today. Directed by Vishnu G Raghav, the actors played the role of lawyers in the film. Jointly bankrolled by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar, Vaashi will also have Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu in crucial characters, along with the rest.

Meanwhile, front, Keerthy Suresh will next share screen space with natural star Nani in the action drama, Dasara. She is currently busy shooting for Maamannan with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.