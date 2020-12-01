Keerthy Suresh clears the air after rumours about her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn surfaced

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Penguin and Miss India, and both the films had direct release on OTT platforms.

A while ago, it was reported that South star Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut and she will be starring opposite in his next film. Though the rumour went viral on social media, the actress has now cleared the air saying that it was not true. While having an interaction with Zoom, she denied the claim and stated that she would like to act with , and if she gets a chance.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe. She was last seen in Miss India, which had a direct release on OTT platform. Before that, she was seen in Penguin, which also had a direct OTT release. As far as Good Luck Sakhi is concerned, the film is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor. Touted to be a Rom-Com, the film is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen.

Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. On her birthday, it was revealed that she will be seen as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Patta. Media reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. While some reports suggest that Kiara Advani is playing the role, an official update on the same is still awaited.

Credits :Zoom

