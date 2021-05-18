Keerthy Suresh condoles the demise of Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja; Says it’s shocking and saddening

Arunraja Kamaraj and his wife had both tested positive for the Coronavirus recently, while Sindhuja developed complications and was getting treated at a private hospital.

The sudden demise of Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja came as a huge shocker yesterday. Celebrities mourned the loss and offered condolences to Arunraja on social media. Udhayanidhi Stalin met Arunraja in person and paid his last respect to Sindhuja. Now, Keerthy Suresh has shared a photo of Arjunraja with Sindhuja and offered her condolence to him. She expressed how shocking and saddening the passing away of Sindhuja is.

She wrote, “RIP Sindhuja Arunraja. Shocked and saddened. Please stay strong, Arjunraja Kamaraj”. Tamil film director Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja passed away due to Covid-19 complications. The filmmaker and his wife had both tested positive for the Coronavirus recently, while Sindhuja developed complications and was getting treated at a private hospital. Arunraja is reportedly showing signs of recovery.

Sindhuja’s untimely death has come as the latest one in the series of demises that overwhelmed the Tamil film industry owing to the aggressive second wave of the Covid-19. Yesterday, Udhayanidhi Stalin tweeted photos when he paid his respect to Sindhuja. In the photos, Arunraja was seen in full PPE kit while performing the last rights to his late wife. Celebrities including Karthik Subbaraj, HipHop Aadhi and Sibi Sathyaraj tweeted their condolence message to Arunraja and prayed for Sindhuja’s soul to rest in peace. Before this, Asuran actor Nitish Veera succumbed to the virus. Veteran director KV Anand passed away last month after contracting the virus.

