  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh congratulates Argentina captain Lionel Messi and team: The legend has created history

Earlier in the day, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also took to Twitter and shared his excitement for the big match.
12310 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh congratulates Argentina captain Lionel Messi Keerthy Suresh congratulates Argentina captain Lionel Messi and team: The legend has created history
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Argentina has won the Copa America final against Brazil and social media is filled with congratulations for captain Lionel Messi and team. Having won last in 1993, Argentina has clinched their first Copa America title in 28 years. The team is celebrating it in a big way already. South superstar Keerthy Suresh also took to social media and congratulated Messi and the team. She wrote, "The legend has created history! Congratulations @afaseleccion..Truly deserved by the, @leomessi," followed by hashtags #VamosArgentina #VamosMessi. 

Earlier in the day, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also took to Twitter and shared his excitement for the big match. He tweeted, "It is always exciting when two legendary teams share the ground. Argentina vs Brazil at the Copa America Finals! Wishing good luck with the game. Which team do you cheer for?." Meanwhile, after an emotional win, Messi screamed in happiness and the first thing he did is video called his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. 

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When powerhouse performers Keerthy Suresh and Vidya Balan bonded like BFFs; PHOTOS 

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth. She is also set to resume shooting of Mahesh Babu co-starrer upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. 

She also has Malayalam film Vaashi and a Tamil film alongside director Selvaraghavan. The film is titled Saani Kaayidham. 

Credits :Instagram Getty Images

You may like these
Throwback Thursday: When powerhouse performers Keerthy Suresh and Vidya Balan bonded like BFFs; PHOTOS
Keerthy Suresh looks vibrant as she munches on spirals and potatoes in these throwback pics
Keerthy Suresh flashes her beautiful smile while traveling in car as she is back to ‘shoot life’
Keerthy Suresh shares throwback photo from Spain to celebrate Pride Month; Says ‘Love comes in all colour'
Pet Therapy: Keerthy Suresh spends a cosy Sunday with her pet Nyke; Shares a no filter photo
Keerthy Suresh recalls her Spain vacation's memories as she shares a throwback PHOTO