Keerthy Suresh congratulates Argentina captain Lionel Messi and team: The legend has created history

Argentina has won the Copa America final against Brazil and social media is filled with congratulations for captain Lionel Messi and team. Having won last in 1993, Argentina has clinched their first Copa America title in 28 years. The team is celebrating it in a big way already. South superstar Keerthy Suresh also took to social media and congratulated Messi and the team. She wrote, "The legend has created history! Congratulations @afaseleccion..Truly deserved by the, @leomessi," followed by hashtags #VamosArgentina #VamosMessi.

Earlier in the day, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also took to Twitter and shared his excitement for the big match. He tweeted, "It is always exciting when two legendary teams share the ground. Argentina vs Brazil at the Copa America Finals! Wishing good luck with the game. Which team do you cheer for?." Meanwhile, after an emotional win, Messi screamed in happiness and the first thing he did is video called his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth. She is also set to resume shooting of Mahesh Babu co-starrer upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

She also has Malayalam film Vaashi and a Tamil film alongside director Selvaraghavan. The film is titled Saani Kaayidham.

