Keerthy Suresh congratulates Marakkar’s team after it bags the National Award; Says it’s a moment of pride
Ever since the announcement of Marakkar’s National Award was made, the film has been making the headlines. It has bagged the prestigious award under three categories: Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume. Keerthy Suresh, who will be seen playing a key role in the film took to her Instagram space and shared a poster of Marakkar and stated that it is a moment of pride while congratulating the cast and crew for this achievement.
She wrote, “What a moment of pride!! I am so honoured to have been a part of this film! Congratulations Team #Marakkar for winning the #BestFeatureFilm, #BestSpecialEffects & #BestCostume! This is huge!” Yesterday, Mohanlal shared photos from the celebration with the film’s director Priyadarshan as they all cut a cake and had a bash after the announcement. Apart from Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh, Marakkar also has Manju Warrier in a key supporting role.
See the post here:
Sharing the photos, Mohanlal wrote, “Hearty congratulations 2all d National Award winners. Happy & elated 2hear the fantastic news. #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea has bagged the National Award for best feature film. My Congratulations to "Team Marakkar" and the Captain of the ship @priyadarshandir for this honour. My sincere thanks to all who supported. I join @aashirvadcine in celebrating & dedicate it to the glory of #IndianNavy”. It is expected that the film will be released in May this year. Media reports suggest that the period drama was made on a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore.