Keerthy Suresh congratulates Marakkar’s team after it bags the National Award; Says it’s a moment of pride

Starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, Marakkar has bagged the National Film Awards under three categories.

Ever since the announcement of Marakkar’s National Award was made, the film has been making the headlines. It has bagged the prestigious award under three categories: Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume. Keerthy Suresh, who will be seen playing a key role in the film took to her Instagram space and shared a poster of Marakkar and stated that it is a moment of pride while congratulating the cast and crew for this achievement.

She wrote, “What a moment of pride!! I am so honoured to have been a part of this film! Congratulations Team #Marakkar for winning the #BestFeatureFilm, #BestSpecialEffects & #BestCostume! This is huge!” Yesterday, Mohanlal shared photos from the celebration with the film’s director Priyadarshan as they all cut a cake and had a bash after the announcement. Apart from Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh, Marakkar also has Manju Warrier in a key supporting role.

See the post here:

Also Read: National Film Awards 2021: AR Rahman congratulates Parthiban for Oththa Seruppu and D Imman for Viswasam

Sharing the photos, Mohanlal wrote, “Hearty congratulations 2all d National Award winners. Happy & elated 2hear the fantastic news. #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea has bagged the National Award for best feature film. My Congratulations to "Team Marakkar" and the Captain of the ship @priyadarshandir for this honour. My sincere thanks to all who supported. I join @aashirvadcine in celebrating & dedicate it to the glory of #IndianNavy”. It is expected that the film will be released in May this year. Media reports suggest that the period drama was made on a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×