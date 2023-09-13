Keerthy Suresh dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan song Chaleya; Atlee's cameo in video is too hard to miss
In a recent post shared by Keerthy Suresh, the actress and Atlee's wife Priya can be seen dancing to the Jawan song Chaleya while the filmmaker walks around them in a rather hilarious manner.
Key Highlight
Keerthy Suresh is all set to feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee’s next Hindi directorial after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The Mahanati actress is known to share a great bond with the filmmaker as well as his wife, Priya. In a recent post shared by Keerthy, the actress and Priya can be seen dancing to the Jawan song Chaleya while the filmmaker walks around them in a rather hilarious manner. A slew of celebrities commented on the post, including Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra. Varun, who is all set to collaborate with Keerthy in Atlee's Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri, dropped a heart emoji on the actress' post.
