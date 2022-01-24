Keerthy Suresh is a delight to watch in THESE throwback pictures and we cannot stop looking

Keerthy Suresh has carved a niche for herself with some amazing performances in the recent past. Along with entertaining the fans with her deep performances, the star also entertains them through her social media posts. A perfect example of this is her last Instagram post where she has shared a few throwback pics from one of her shoots.

The National Award-winning actress posed in a stunning golden top along with complementing makeup. Her post includes the caption, “P(eace) out!” Today is a special day for her star as the trailer of her upcoming drama Good Luck Sakhi was out. Not just that, the film is going to release in just 3 days on January 28. The trailer depicts the inspiring journey of the shooter Keerthy Suresh as Sakhi. It goes on to show, how a girl from the village becomes a national-level shooter with the help of her Coach played by Jagapathi Babu.

Check out the post below:

The trailer further gives a sneak peek into the romance between Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty. Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film is shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Produced by Dil Raju, Devi Sri Prasad has composed the background score for the film.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will star alongside Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh’s next has been jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film starring Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu is slated to release in theatres on 1 April.

