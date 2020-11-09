Keerthy Suresh to distance herself from female oriented scripts?

The latest news reports state that the actress is not looking forward to signing female centric films in the coming future.

The southern beauty Keerthy Suresh is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh reportedly is not looking forward to signing anymore female oriented dramas. Keerthy Suresh played the lead in films like Penguin, Miss India and the upcoming film called Good Luck Sakhi. The latest news reports state that the actress is not looking at female centric films in the coming future. Both Penguin and Miss India did not perform as per expectations. The film was released on a digital streaming platform.

The news reports state that the National Award winning actress wants to distance herself from the female centric films now. Furthermore, the gorgeous diva will be seen in some interesting films in the coming days. The talented actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the upcoming films like Annaatthe which has southern superstar Rajinikanth, Sarkaru Vaari Paata along with Telugu star Mahesh Babu. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the National Award winning actress will be seen in the upcoming remake of Vedalam. This remake will reportedly have megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The stunning actress Keerthy Suresh enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The news reports state that the actress will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming future. The diva has been sharing a lot of candid photos on her Instagram account.

(ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh shares the prelude of the upcoming song Emito Idhi from Rang De; Take a look)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×