Keerthy Suresh dons a Sabyasachi saree for the National Film Awards ceremony and she looks absolutely divine

Keerthy Suresh graced the National Film Awards ceremony yesterday in a stunning Sabyasachi saree and looked nothing short of breathtaking.

The National Film Award 2019 ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on December 23. South actress Keerthy Sures, Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and few others graced the awards ceremony. The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu honoured the celebs with awards yesterday. South Indian Cinema’s young actress Keerthy Suresh won the National Award for Best Actress for the film, ‘Mahanati’. It was indeed a proud moment for the actress as she bagged this prestigious win.

Keerthy graced the award ceremony yesterday in a stunning Sabyasachi saree. The stunner looked elegant and beautiful as ever in this Sabyasachi saree and jewellery for the 66th National Awards ceremony. She completed her look with heavy eye makeup, dark lips, and centre-parted hair in a bun with gajra. She looked drop-dead gorgeous and we loved the way she carried it with all elegance and grace. The result of Keerthy's look is nothing but breathtakingly awesome. Check it out below.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh wins National Award for Mahanati; Fans shower the star with wishes

A couple of months ago, when the news about her award was revealed, Keerthy Suresh took to Twitter and thanked everyone for selecting her, she tweeted, "First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member from the press and media fraternity. They have been the early ones to strongly affirm that our film 'Mahanati' will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations."

Credits :Instagram

Read More