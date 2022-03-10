Keerthy Suresh enjoys a fun evening with her family & the pics are portrait-worthy

Keerthy Suresh is happiest as she spent some quality time with her family. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics with her family, brother and sister. The sudden family meeting turned to be special as it was her sister's birthday too. In the pic, she can be seen in all smiles posing with family. The actress wore a simple skirt and top for the family outing and looks super cute.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "This is what happened when 5 of our different work meetings brought us together for a fun family get together. It was extra special since it's Revu's birthday. Happy birthday akkaveee!!."

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh's maidan music video Gandhari released has been receiving a positive response from music lovers. The track has been composed by Pawan CH and choreographed by Brinda

Keerthy Suresh will be starring alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Geetha Govindam fame director Parasuram has helmed these two stars in their first project together. She is also teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial project titled, Maamannan. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.

