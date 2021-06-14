  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh is an epitome of beauty in this latest monochrome PHOTO as she aces a messy bun hairdo

Keerthy Suresh has been giving us style cues with her social media photos, and the latest one has come as yet another fashion inspiration.
3447 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh is an epitome of beauty in this latest monochrome PHOTO as she aces a messy bun hairdo Keerthy Suresh is an epitome of beauty in this latest monochrome PHOTO as she aces a messy bun hairdo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As a visual treat to her fans, South queen Keerthy Suresh has shared a monochrome photo of herself in a messy bun hairdo, with which she has made her fans go gaga. Sharing the photo, Keerthy wrote, “Serendipity #ShootDiaries”. It goes without saying that the stunner’s this latest photo has come as an unexpected treat to her fans and followers, who have been waiting to see her on the big screens with superstars Mahesh Babu and Rajinikanth in his upcoming films.

See her photo here:

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Keerthy Suresh looks magical in botanical printed dress underneath Bougainvillea cover; SEE PHOTO
Good Luck Sakhi: Makers of Keerthy Suresh starrer react to speculations about the film's OTT release
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh kickstarts her day with yoga to keep tension away
WATCH: Keerthy Suresh cooks her favourite Turkish dish for Sunday brunch and proves she is a big time foodie
Keerthy Suresh reminisces ‘Mahanati’ first day look test; Shares BTS memories
PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine
close