Keerthy Suresh is an epitome of beauty in this latest monochrome PHOTO as she aces a messy bun hairdo

Keerthy Suresh has been giving us style cues with her social media photos, and the latest one has come as yet another fashion inspiration.

As a visual treat to her fans, South queen Keerthy Suresh has shared a monochrome photo of herself in a messy bun hairdo, with which she has made her fans go gaga. Sharing the photo, Keerthy wrote, “Serendipity #ShootDiaries”. It goes without saying that the stunner’s this latest photo has come as an unexpected treat to her fans and followers, who have been waiting to see her on the big screens with superstars Mahesh Babu and Rajinikanth in his upcoming films.

See her photo here:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×