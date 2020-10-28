Keerthy Suresh to essay Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming remake of Vedhalam?

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh is coming on board for the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer.

The latest news reports about the upcoming remake of Vedhalam states that the National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of the lead actor's sister. The southern megastar Chiranjeevi will be essaying the lead role in Vedhalam's remake. The popular actor Thala Ajith played the lead role in the original Tamil drama. There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh is coming on board for the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer.

The upcoming Vedhalam remake is among the most highly anticipated films from the southern film industry. As per news reports, the sultry siren, Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will have Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for the blockbuster film called Geetha Govindam. The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The stunning diva, Keerthy Suresh featured in the film called Penguin. The film was a mystery drama, wherein she essayed the role of a mother. The stunner will also essay the lead role in the upcoming film called Miss India. The film is expected to have a release on a digital streaming platform. The news reports state that the makers of Miss India recently unveiled the much awaited trailer of the Keerthy Suresh starrer. The fans and film audiences are very impressed by Miss India's trailer and are looking forward to the film.

(ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India set for direct OTT release in November; WATCH trailer)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tollywood net

Share your comment ×