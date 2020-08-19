Keerthy Suresh to essay Sita's character in the upcoming Prabhas starrer Adipurush?

As per the latest news reports, Keerthy Suresh is being considered by the makers of Adipurush to play Sita's character. This film will feature Prabhas in the lead.

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actress Keerthy Suresh is being considered by the makers of Adipurush to play Sita's character. The mega project will feature Prabhas in the lead. As per news reports, the Baahubali actor will be essaying the role of Lord Rama. The Mahanati director Nag Ashwin shared a post on his Twitter account about the upcoming film Adipurush. The director wrote that he is very excited to see Prabhas essay the role of Lord Rama as not many actors had essayed that role.

The latest news about the film helmed by Om Raut states that Keerthy Suresh could be brought on board to play Sita. The makers of the upcoming film recently revealed the first look of the film along with its title. The lead actor of the film, is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam. This film will also feature the stunning actress Pooja Hegde in the lead. The first look poster of the upcoming film was released by its makers. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. This film reportedly was majorly shot in Europe. The team was shooting in Georgia before the lockdown was imposed.

The actor Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. When the first look of Radhe Shyam was unveiled the fans in a way went into a tizzy. The fans and film audiences had been waiting eagerly to get an update on the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer.

