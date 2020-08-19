  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh to essay Sita's character in the upcoming Prabhas starrer Adipurush?

As per the latest news reports, Keerthy Suresh is being considered by the makers of Adipurush to play Sita's character. This film will feature Prabhas in the lead.
24620 reads Mumbai
Prabhas,Keerthy Suresh,South,AdipurushKeerthy Suresh to essay Sita's character in the upcoming Prabhas starrer Adipurush?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actress Keerthy Suresh is being considered by the makers of Adipurush to play Sita's character. The mega project will feature Prabhas in the lead. As per news reports, the Baahubali actor will be essaying the role of Lord Rama. The Mahanati director Nag Ashwin shared a post on his Twitter account about the upcoming film Adipurush. The director wrote that he is very excited to see Prabhas essay the role of Lord Rama as not many actors had essayed that role.

The latest news about the film helmed by Om Raut states that Keerthy Suresh could be brought on board to play Sita. The makers of the upcoming film recently revealed the first look of the film along with its title. The lead actor of the film, is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam. This film will also feature the stunning actress Pooja Hegde in the lead. The first look poster of the upcoming film was released by its makers. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. This film reportedly was majorly shot in Europe. The team was shooting in Georgia before the lockdown was imposed.

The actor Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. When the first look of Radhe Shyam was unveiled the fans in a way went into a tizzy. The fans and film audiences had been waiting eagerly to get an update on the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer.

(ALSO READ: Prabhas to play Lord Rama in Adipurush; Nag Ashwin says he is very excited to see him in this role)

Credits :tollywood.net

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Anonymous 22 minutes ago

No Deepika padukone is best for Sita rile

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement