Keerthy Suresh extends support to Rashmika Mandanna on deep-fake controversy: ‘God save mankind’

Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress has been making headlines lately after a deep-fake video of her went viral on social media. The actress strongly reacted to the video with an emotional Instagram post, recently.

After the shocking video came to light, several celebs from the South film industry and Bollywood extended support to Rashmika Mandanna, on social media. Recently, popular star Keerthy Suresh took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle and extended support to the Pushpa actress.

Keerthy Suresh pens a powerful note as she extends support to Rashmika Mandanna

The National award-winning actress, who is clearly taken aback by the deep-fake controversy that hit Rashmika Mandanna, took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned a powerful note voicing her thoughts.

"The deep-fake video that’s going around is scary. I really wish the person who had done this could have rather used that time to do something productive and not put the people involved, into misery," wrote Keerthy Suresh in her post.

"I don’t understand if technology for us today is a boon or a bane. Let’s use this platform widely to only spread love, positivity, awareness, and information and not nonsense. God save mankind," the Dasara actress further added.

Have a look at Keerthy Suresh's X (formerly Twitter) post, below:

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to rumored GF Rashmika Mandanna’s viral deepfake video controversy