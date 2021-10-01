Keerthy Suresh exudes queen vibes as she dons a saree in these breathtakingly beautiful photos

Keerthy Suresh was spotted today looking regal in an elegant saree as she attended a store launch event in Nizamabad. One can see, Keerthy Suresh shells out queen vibes and is looking every bit majestic in an orange Banarasee saree.

She accessorised her look with an elegant gold neckpiece, earrings and bangles. With centre-parted hair tied in a bun, Keerthy kept her makeup minimal and completed the look with a bindi. She is not only known for her versatile roles in the films but has also been winning hearts even for her elegant style statement. There is no one better than her who can pull off an ethnic look with sheer grace and elegance.

Check out her latest photos below:

On the work front, Keerthy will be sharing the screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Besides, she also has a Malayalam film Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas, Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Talking about Tamil films, she has Saani Kaayidham with director Selvaraghavan and Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva.