Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu join hands for Udhayanidhi-Mari Selvaraj's film titled Maamannan

Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu will be seen in Mari Selvaraj’s third directorial project titled, Maamannan. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.

Expressing her excitement on the new project, Keerthy wrote, "I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mariselvaraj84 sir, Namma @udhay_stalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil , the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary #IsaiPuyal @arrahman sir once again."

Mari Selvaraj turned enough heads with Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Now it remains to see what's in store for the audience next. The shooting of the film goes on floors from today.

Take a look at Keerthy's post below:

Talking about the technical team, Maamannan has Theni Eswar as the cinematographer while the super talented Selva RK is the editor. Dhilip Subbarayan is onboard as n action choreographer and Sandy master is the dance choreographer. The much-awaited Tamil film has music by AR Rahman.

In the meantime, Keerthy is busy with the shooting of her other interesting projects. She is also gearing up for the grand release of Mahesh Babu co-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Parasuram, the much-awaited film releases on May 12.

