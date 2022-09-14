Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin wrap up Maamannan shoot; See PICS
The makers took to Twitter and shared a few pics as they cut cake and celebrated the wrap up of the film.
Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu have teamed up together for an upcoming film titled Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated films due to its star-studded cast, which has caught the attention of audiences. Now, as per the latest update, the shooting for the film has been wrapped up. The makers shared a few pack-up celebration pics from sets to announce the same.
The makers took to Twitter and shared a few pics as they cut the cake and celebrated the wrap-up of the film. In the pics, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is acting and producing the film, is seen hugging Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu as they posed for pics with the team. Vadivelu is making his comeback after 5 years with Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan. He reportedly plays Udhayanidhi Stalin’s father in Maamannan and will be seen in a new avatar.
Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu celebrated his 62nd birthday on the sets of Maamannan. The cast and crew were also present for the celebration. Actress and voice artist Raveena shared the photos from the birthday celebration on Twitter and wrote, “Super happy and excited to be a part of this ‘dream’ project Maamannan! Thrilled to be there on sets on thalaivan Vadivelu sir’s birthday!"
Keerthy, who took part in the birthday celebrations of Vadivelu, posted pictures on her social media handle and wrote: "Super happy to wrap up #Maamannan along with Vaigai Puyal Vadivel sir's birthday. Happy Birthday sir."
Maamanan is bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Theni Eswar is on board the project as the cinematographer, and Selva RK is the editor. AR Rahman is the music director of the movie.
