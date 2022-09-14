Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin wrap up Maamannan shoot; See PICS

Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu have teamed up together for an upcoming film titled Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated films due to its star-studded cast, which has caught the attention of audiences. Now, as per the latest update, the shooting for the film has been wrapped up. The makers shared a few pack-up celebration pics from sets to announce the same.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a few pics as they cut the cake and celebrated the wrap-up of the film. In the pics, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is acting and producing the film, is seen hugging Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu as they posed for pics with the team. Vadivelu is making his comeback after 5 years with Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan. He reportedly plays Udhayanidhi Stalin’s father in Maamannan and will be seen in a new avatar.

