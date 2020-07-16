Keerthy Suresh to feature opposite south actor Gopichand in director Teja upcoming film?

The latest news update about the southern drama which will be helmed by ace south director Teja suggests that Keerthy Suresh could be essaying the lead opposite Gopichand.

The latest news reports about the Gopichand starrer by director Teja states that the film could feature Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The latest news update about the southern drama which will be helmed by ace south director Teja suggests that the Penguin actress could be essaying the lead opposite Gopichand. The makers of the south flick have not yet announced the female lead of the film. But, news reports state that the gorgeous southern diva, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film with Gopichand in the lead.

The south star Gopichand will also feature as the lead in the upcoming sports-based drama called Seetimaarr. This film is helmed by director ace director Sampath Nandi. The film which is based on the sport of Kabaddi will feature the sultry siren Tamannaah Bhatia. The south film will see Tamannaah Bhatia essay the role of a Kabaddi coach named Jwala Reddy. The first look poster of the highly anticipated film, Seetimaarr was unveiled by the makers of the film some time back. The first look poster of Seetimaarr features, Tamannaah Bhatia in a red coloured outfit, with headphones around her neck.

The fans and film audiences are very impressed by the first look poster of the Sampath Nandi film. The fan and followers of the stunning diva, Tamannaah Bhatia are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. But, all the film related work has come to a complete stop due to the COVID 19 crisis.

