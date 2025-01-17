Keerthy Suresh feels ‘speechless and hungover’ after watching Rekhachithram; lauds Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan’s performances

Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan's starrer movie Rekhachithram is currently running successfully in theaters. As the movie is being welcomed with positive responses, Keerthy Suresh took to her social media handle to laud the film.

In a post on her Instagram, Keerthy Suresh was full of praise for the film and its leading actors. The actress penned, “Watched #Rekhachithram, and I was waiting to write this! This film left me speechless and hungover. One of the most well-defined screenplays and writing! Every detail stunned me!”

“Anaswara, darling, I have been following and loving all your performances, and you were too good in this one too. Asifeee!! You are on a roll! Love your subtlety and how you ace every character that you do! Your choices are just A+. Looking forward to your next,” the actress added.

The actress wrapped up her compliments by congratulating the whole team, expressing how brilliantly they brought the film to life.

See the official post by Keerthy Suresh here:

The movie Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, is a mystery crime thriller directed by Jofin T. Chacko. Based on a screenplay by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, the film explores the theme of alternate history and tells the tale of a newly reinstated police inspector.

After returning to the force, the inspector is assigned a peculiar suicide case involving a man who confessed on social media to committing a crime 40 years ago. As the investigation unfolds, he begins to uncover an incident that took place during the filming of the 1985 movie Kathodu Kathoram starring Mammootty, unraveling buried secrets after four decades.

Advertisement

In addition to Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Sai Kumar, Harisree Ashokan, and many more in key roles. Notably, the film utilized AI technology to recreate a young version of Mammootty for a cameo appearance, with the superstar himself lending his voice to the character.

As for Keerthy Suresh’s work front, the actress was recently seen playing the lead role in the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John.

ALSO READ: Vishal announces his lineup: Collab with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Thupparivaalan 2, and a film with Ajay Gnanamuthu