Keerthy Suresh flashes her beautiful smile while traveling in car as she is back to ‘shoot life’

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram story and shared a video while revealing that she is back to work life.
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 02:12 pm
At a time when fans are waiting for Keerthy Suresh to come up with updates about his next film, the stunner has shared a video on her Instagram space while revealing that she is back to ‘shoot life’. In the video, the actress is seen beaming with joy as she is getting back to work after a long time. It goes without saying that the stunner’s this latest video has come as an unexpected treat to her fans and followers, who have been waiting to see her on the big screens with superstars Mahesh Babu and Rajinikanth in her upcoming films.

Even before this, Keerthy has been giving us updates about her whereabouts through her social media pages. Starting from her photoshoots, workout regime to shooting updates, the Bhairava actress has been giving her fans an insight into her life. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has two big budget films in her kitty namely Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu.

See photo here: 

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and the makers have commenced with the second shooting schedule of the film recently. The film is set to hit the big screens in January 2022. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva. The Rajinikanth starrer also has Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in the lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the film is being shot on a brisk pace. The makers announced that the film will be released on Diwali 2021.

Natural and pretty. Please dont get duck lips keerthi!

i Love you