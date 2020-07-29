Keerthy Suresh flaunts her post workout glow in the latest photos; Take a look

Keerthy Suresh knows how to keep her followers on their toes and this time, her post-workout glow has grabbed all the attention.

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh enjoys a huge fan following and fans are always curious to know about her daily routine. The stunner treats her fans with some amazing photos on social media and her latest workout pics are setting major fitness goals. The National award-winning actress shared a couple of photos of her enjoying workout at home. She also flaunted her post-workout glow and it is sure to grab your attention. Keerthy knows how to keep her followers on their toes and this time, her post-workout glow has grabbed all the attention.

Meanwhile, Keerthy recently shared an adorable picture of Nithiin and Shalini as they tied the knot amid lockdown. Sharing a picture of the couple from their sangeet ceremony, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "What a happy picture! Wish you both stay the same forever.....Congratulations to you both and wishing you all the happiness in the world @actor_nithiin & Shalini!."

Check out Keerthy Suresh's latest photos below:

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be sharing the screen space with Nithiin in their upcoming film, Rang De. The upcoming film also features Sai Kumar, Naresh, Rohini, and Kausalya, among others in prominent roles. The teaser of the film was released hours before Nithiin's wedding with Shalini on July 26.

She will also be playing a crucial role in Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe', which is directed by Siruthai Siva.

