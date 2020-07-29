  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh flaunts her post workout glow in the latest photos; Take a look

Keerthy Suresh knows how to keep her followers on their toes and this time, her post-workout glow has grabbed all the attention.
28559 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh flaunts her post workout glow in the latest photos; Take a lookKeerthy Suresh flaunts her post workout glow in the latest photos; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh enjoys a huge fan following and fans are always curious to know about her daily routine. The stunner treats her fans with some amazing photos on social media and her latest workout pics are setting major fitness goals. The National award-winning actress shared a couple of photos of her enjoying workout at home. She also flaunted her post-workout glow and it is sure to grab your attention. Keerthy knows how to keep her followers on their toes and this time, her post-workout glow has grabbed all the attention. 

Meanwhile, Keerthy recently shared an adorable picture of Nithiin and Shalini as they tied the knot amid lockdown. Sharing a picture of the couple from their sangeet ceremony, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "What a happy picture! Wish you both stay the same forever.....Congratulations to you both and wishing you all the happiness in the world @actor_nithiin & Shalini!." 

Also Read: From Sabyasachi to Raw Mango 5 Times Keerthy Suresh made style statements in ethnic outfits 

Check out Keerthy Suresh's latest photos below: 

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be sharing the screen space with Nithiin in their upcoming film, Rang De. The upcoming film also features Sai Kumar, Naresh, Rohini, and Kausalya, among others in prominent roles. The teaser of the film was released hours before Nithiin's wedding with Shalini on July 26. 

She will also be playing a crucial role in Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe', which is directed by Siruthai Siva. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement