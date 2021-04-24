Keerthy Suresh flaunts her style and swag in THESE throwback photos from her Dubai vacation

Keerthy Suresh has two big films in her kitty namely Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu.

Keerthy Suresh is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses of the South entertainment industry. Starting from her laudable acting skills to her followership of social media, Keerthy is a pro in everything. With her posts on Instagram, the stunner has often given us style cues and fitness inspirations. Today, she has shared some throwback photos from her Dubai vacation and they are a proof that she is a boss lady.

Sharing them, Keerthy wrote, “An evening to remember with my favourite people”. Keerthy has been giving us insights about her daily activities. Starting from her photo shoots to shooting updates, Keerthy has been giving us little updates. Before this, Keerthy made the headlines after she shared some throwback photos with Nag Ashwin for his birthday.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has in her kitty, two big budget films namely Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and the makers have commenced with the second shooting schedule of the film recently. The film is set to hit the big screens in January 2022. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva. The Rajinikanth starrer also has Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in the lead roles.

The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the film is being shot on a brisk pace. The makers announced that the film will be released on Diwali 2021. She is also waiting for the release of her rom-com titled Good Luck Sakhi.

