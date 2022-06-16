Keerthy Suresh gives cues on how to dress & glam up for wedding season in a peach ethnic suit; PICS

Keerthy Suresh is on a roll with serving major fashion cues with her latest sartorial choices. From slaying in dresses, and pantsuits to raising the glam quotient in sequin sarees, the actress' latest pics are the perfect fashion guidebook. Now, yet again, she has taken the internet by the fire with her latest ethnic look in a suit.

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics, giving us perfect desi vibes. She is a pure sight to behold as she dressed up in a peach ethnic suit for a friend's wedding in Kerala. The ethnic ensemble features thread and embroidery work on the kurta, which is paired up with a yellow palazzo. She let her simplicity stand out with bare accessories like statement earrings and a watch. The ethnic suit was completed with white juttis.

Coming to Keerthy's makeup, she left her hair left down, a middle part and kept her make-up very minimal. Peachy make-up, lips and eyeshadow made this ethnic look elegant and lovely.

Check out Keerthy Suresh pics here:

Keerthy Suresh attended a friend's wedding and has been treating with stunning looks. A few days ago, the actress shared a few pics as she channelled her bling mood and dressed up in a golden sequel saree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with natural star Nani in the action drama, Dasara. She is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Malayalam film titled Vaashi with Tovino Thomas. Helmed by Vishnu G Raghav, the film will hit the cinema halls on 17 June.