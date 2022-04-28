Keerthy Suresh gives cues to rock a pantsuit in her latest outfit for Saani Kaayidham promotions; PICS

The fans will get to witness Keerthy Suresh in a completely different avatar in her next release, Saani Kaayidham. As this revenge drama gears up to release directly on the OTT platform on 6 May, the National award-winning actress has started promoting her latest flick. She recently posted some sizzling pictures in a shaded pantsuit. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress oozed oomph in her latest attire. These blazing stills were captioned as "Suit up but make it tropical!"

Keerthy Suresh will be sharing the screen with Tamil director Selvaraghavan in this Arun Matheswaran's directorial. The trailer of this gripping drama shows her as Ponni, who seeks revenge against the ones responsible for making her life miserable. Her step-brother Sangaiya, played by Selvaraghavan helps her in her dangerous mission.

Check out the pictures below:

Billed as a crime thriller, Saani Kaayidham is derived from a real-life incident in the 1980s. Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan, the action drama also has Lizzie Antony in a key role.

This highly-anticipated drama has been backed by Seven Screen Entertainment and will enjoy music by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, Yamini Yagnamurth has cranked the camera for the flick and editing has been performed by Nagooran. Ramu Thangaraj is the art director for Saani Kaayidham.

The movie buffs are also excited for Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's action flick, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. They are counting the days to experience this much-hyped movie in theatres on 12 May. Also, the star has Nani-led Dasara in her kitty.

