Keerthy Suresh gives glimpse of fun weekend with Kalyani Priyadarshan & pals: Own people in god's own country

Keerthy Suresh, the most popular actress in the South, is an avid social media user and often uses the medium to give a glimpse of her life to fans. The actress has now shared a series of pics with her friends and looks like she had the best weekend. Terming as my own people in god's own country, she looks super happy posing with friends for pics in Kerala.

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics with her friends after attending a wedding in Kerala. The actress gave a glimpse of post-wedding bash with her people and it's all things fun. In the pics, one can also see, Keerthy Suresh's best friend Kalyani Priyadarshani too. The duo posed for a selfie dressed up in ethnic attires.

Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful in a multicoloured knot maxi dress. With subtle make-up and dangling earrings, she made a fashion statement. Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Gods own country, and my own people! #postweddingbash."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently basking in the success of her recently released blockbuster film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. A couple of days ago, Keerthy Suresh penned an emotional note on social media, thanking superstar Mahesh Babu & the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for such a special experience.

Next, Keerthy Suresh will share the screen with Tovino Thomas in their upcoming courtroom drama, Vaashi. Helmed by Vishnu G Raghav, the film will hit the cinema halls on 17 June. The Mahanati actress will play the female lead in Nani headlined action drama, Dasara. She is also teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial project titled, Maamannan. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.

