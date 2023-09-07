Keerthy Suresh gives major shout out to Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan team; ‘The world is going to...’

Jawan, the mass action movie that stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has finally hit the theatres today. The highly anticipated project marked the Hindi cinema debut of the renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee. The young director, who is best known for his capabilities to pull off well-packed commercial potboilers, has already impressed the Bollywood film fanatics with the well-packed trailer and songs of Jawan. Recently, popular actress Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and gave a major shout out to Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan team.

Keerthy Suresh pens a heartfelt note for Atlee and team Jawan

The National award-winner took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of lovely pictures with the Jawan director and his wife Priya, along with a lovely note that contained all her excitement. "Tomorrow is a very special day because the world is going to witness your magic machi! @atlee47," wrote Keerthy Suresh, who is a close friend of both Atlee and Priya.

"My excitement is at its peak for all you nanbas @anirudhofficial @priyaatlee @dop_gkvishnu It is going to be a treat to watch King Khan @iamsrk in this new avatar! We all are waiting to be blown away by your performance sir! Wishing you guys the best and sending all my love to team #Jawan READY CHIEF!!!! @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi @deepikapadukone @redchilliesent," she further added.

Keerthy's collaboration with Atlee

As reported earlier, Keerthy Suresh is now set to make her Bollywood debut soon, with the upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer which is helmed by Atlee. The project, which has been tentatively titled VD 18, started rolling in Mumbai a couple of weeks back. However, the makers have not launched the project officially, yet.

Jawan: All you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan is playing a double role in Jawan, which is touted to be a revenge saga. Lady superstar Nayanthara is also making her Bollywood debut with the movie. Vijay Sethupathi appears as the lead antagonist in the film, which features Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and others essay the supporting roles in Atlee’s film, which is bankrolled by SRK’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

