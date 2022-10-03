Keerthy Suresh gives travel fashion cues in a comfy look as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Keerthy Suresh, the South beauty, has become a new face among Bollywood paparazzi and is getting clicked every now and then. Take a look at the pics here:

Keerthy Suresh was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. She gave us major travel goals in her comfy yet stylish look. The actress wore blue boot cut jeans and paired up with white sweatshirt. With minimal make up, sunglasses and jewelry, the South diva completed the outfit and looked beautiful.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently occupied with Srikanth Odela's directorial, Dasara. She will be seen sharing the screen with Natural Star Nani in the project bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

On Sunday, the makers released the poster of the first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan, and announced the details. Nani looks rugged and fierce in the poster and the full song will be released on October 3. The poster is wild and promises a visual treat yet again with his performance. The first single is said to be the 'massiest' song ever.

Keerthy Suresh is also playing an important role in Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel are also a part of the cast of this suspense drama as leads. Backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movie, the shoot is wrapped up. The actress is also part of Chiranjeevi starter Bhola Shankar, where she will be seen in the role of his sister.