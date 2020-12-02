Keerthy Suresh goofs around on the sets of Rang De; Says her next ‘revenge’ will be for Nithiin

A couple of days back, a photo of Keerthy Suresh surfaced online, where she was seen taking a short nap on the sets.

A couple of days back, a photo of Keerthy Suresh surfaced online, where she was seen taking a power nap on the sets of her upcoming film Rang De. In the photo, the film’s lead star Nithiin was also seen along with Venky Alturi mocking her as she took the nap. Now, Keerthy has shared a video on her Instagram space, where she can be seen playfully chasing Venky on the sets. She also stated that her next ‘revenge’ will be for Nithiin.

Other than this, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, and Annaatthe, Sarkar Vaari Paata. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com, which is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.

It is expected that more details about the film will be revealed by the makers in the upcoming days. Media reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. While some reports suggest that Kiara Advani is playing the role, an official update on the same is still awaited. She was last seen in Penguin and Miss India, and both the films had direct release on OTT platforms.

