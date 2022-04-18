Keerthy Suresh hails R Madhavan’s son Vedaant as he wins silver medal in swimming at Danish Open

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has posted a congratulated message for R Madhavan’s athlete son Vedaant. She tweeted, “Kudos to the champion @VedaantMadhavan…Your achievement is an inspiration to all !! Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy @ActorMadhavan sir”.

R Madhavan is a proud dad as his son Vedaant recently won a silver medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022. The actor shared a video on social media about the same. For the unversed, the star kid is an excellent sportsman and has bagged many accolades in different competitions.

Check out the post below:

Up next, R Madhavan will appear on the silver screens in the biopic on the renowned former scientist Nambi Narayanan. Titled as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the project will also mark the directorial debut of the actor. He has also written the movie’s script and has also financed it. The film will also include a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi and English versions of the venture. Also, Suriya will appear in a special role in the Tamil version of the movie. R Madhavan’s next will release in theatres worldwide on July 1.

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh will be seen with Mahesh Babu in the romantic drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The venture has been helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners, the movie is releasing on May 12.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna shines bright on day off, flaunts her cute smile & glowing skin in latest PIC