Keerthy Suresh introduces Samantha to her 'die hard' fan & the video is too cute to give a miss; WATCH

There is no denying that Samantha is one of the most popular and talented actresses, who enjoys a massive fan base from all over the world. Well, today, Samantha was introduced to a cute little fan by Keerthy Suresh from the sets of her shoot. The little one aspires to grow up and be Samantha in her life, how cute right?

The Good Luck Sakhi actress took to her Instagram story and shared a video, where she introduced Samantha to her little fan. In the video, Keerthy can be heard asking the little what she wants to become in her life and the instant response was 'Samantha'. The little girl went on to say that she is a die-hard fan of Samantha and the actress seems to be total awestruck too.

Sharing the video, Keerthy wrote, "Your die-hard fan, Samantha. You HAVE to meet her once Sam." Soon enough, Samantha replied to the video and asked, "who is this cutie."

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh will star alongside Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She will also be seen in the role of sister in Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar.

Samantha has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda. She also has a Hollywood project titled Arrangements of Love with John Philips.

