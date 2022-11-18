Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Anna Ben and others team up for the perfect girls’ night; See PICS

Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan , the two most sought-after talents of South Indian cinema, share a great friendship in their real life. The actresses often spend quality time with each other and treat their fans and followers with pictures, on their social media handles. Interestingly, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan recently had a perfect girls' night, along with some of their closest friends from the industry. The senior actresses, including Lissy Lakshmi and Raadhika Sarathkumar, were also a part of the get-together.

Many popular stars from the industry, including Kumbalangi nights actress Anna Ben , Parvathy Thiruvothu , Rima Kallingal, Aditi Balan, and Prayaga Martin were a part of the girls' night, with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress later took to her official Instagram handle and shared some lovely pictures clicked at the get-together. "A beautiful night with beautiful people," wrote Keerthy Suresh in her post. She also shared pictures with Kalyani Priyadarshan's mother Lissy Lakshmi, brother Siddharth Priyadarshan, and senior actress Raadhika Sarathkumar. In the pictures, Keerthy Suresh is seen in an emerald green co-ord set and matching stilettos. Kalyani opted for a floral maxi dress, while the other popular stars looked beautiful in casual outfits.

Keerthy Suresh's work front

The National award-winning actress is going through a great phase in her acting career, with a handful of promising projects in her kitty. She earned excellent reviews for her stellar performances in the Tamil crime drama Saani Kaayidham and the Malayalam courtroom drama Vaashi. Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Maamannan, the multi-starrer political drama helmed by Mari Selvaraj. She is also playing the lead role in Nani starrer Dasara.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's career

The talented actress, who has made a massive fan following with her acting skills and impeccable comic timing, was last seen in the Malayalam superhit Thallumaala with Tovino Thomas. Kalyani Priyadarshan has some interesting projects in the pipeline, including Malayalam comedy entertainer Sesham Mikeil Fathima, an untitled Tamil romantic drama that marks her reunion with Dulquer Salmaan, and others. Kalyani is also rumoured to be in talks to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer produced by Lyca Productions.

