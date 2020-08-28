Keerthy Suresh leaves her fans stunned as she does 150 Surya namaskar at a stretch; WATCH VIDEO

Sharing the video of her Surya Namaskar, Keerthy Suresh also stated that she was aiming to do 200 of them and start her morning in a healthy way.

When it comes to inspiring people to start a healthier lifestyle, celebrities from the entertainment industry are doing their best. Starting from uploading their fitness journey on social media to inviting fans to take up fitness challenge, celebrities have inspired millions of their followers to follow a healthy lifestyle. Especially during the period of lockdown, almost all celebrities have done their best by sharing photos and videos of their body and mind transformations.

Now, Keerthy Suresh has shared a video on her Instagram space, where she can be seen performing Surya namaskar. Sharing the video, she has mentioned that she has done it for 150 times at a stretch and started her day with it. She wrote, “Nothing like starting the day with 150 Surya Namaskar. Aiming for 200 next! Can’t express how buoyant and refreshing it is. To those who aren’t aware, it enlightens all your chakras, boosts your immunity and increases blood circulation. I’ll stop with this, you’ll have to do it once and you’ll see what this is all about!”

Also Read: Pooja Hegde leaves fans in awe as she shares a VIDEO of her Yoga practice; WATCH

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×