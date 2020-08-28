  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh leaves her fans stunned as she does 150 Surya namaskar at a stretch; WATCH VIDEO

Sharing the video of her Surya Namaskar, Keerthy Suresh also stated that she was aiming to do 200 of them and start her morning in a healthy way.
25605 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh leaves her fans stunned as she does 150 Surya namaskar at a stretch; WATCH VIDEOKeerthy Suresh leaves her fans stunned as she does 150 Surya namaskar at a stretch; WATCH VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to inspiring people to start a healthier lifestyle, celebrities from the entertainment industry are doing their best. Starting from uploading their fitness journey on social media to inviting fans to take up fitness challenge, celebrities have inspired millions of their followers to follow a healthy lifestyle. Especially during the period of lockdown, almost all celebrities have done their best by sharing photos and videos of their body and mind transformations.

Now, Keerthy Suresh has shared a video on her Instagram space, where she can be seen performing Surya namaskar. Sharing the video, she has mentioned that she has done it for 150 times at a stretch and started her day with it. She wrote, “Nothing like starting the day with 150 Surya Namaskar. Aiming for 200 next! Can’t express how buoyant and refreshing it is. To those who aren’t aware, it enlightens all your chakras, boosts your immunity and increases blood circulation. I’ll stop with this, you’ll have to do it once and you’ll see what this is all about!”

Also Read: Pooja Hegde leaves fans in awe as she shares a VIDEO of her Yoga practice; WATCH

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement