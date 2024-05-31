Keerthy Suresh-led Raghu Thatha to have box office clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2; to release on Independence Day

The Tamil satire Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar and starring Keerthy Suresh, gets a release date. Hombale Films, which backed pan-India blockbusters like KGF and Kantara, has announced the same on social media.

Raghu Thatha is set to arrive in theaters on Independence Day 2024 and will face a significant box office clash with Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana, directed by Sukumar.

Sharing the news about the film, which is a heartwarming adventure, Keerthy Suresh wrote: "#Raghuthatha Kayalvizhi’s heart-warming adventure is coming to theaters near you. Get ready for a hilarious, emotional and empowering rollercoaster ride! #Raghuthatha releases on 15th August 2024! Can’t wait for you guys to watch this.”

Raghu Thatha release date

#RaghuThatha, Kayalvizhi’s heart-warming adventure is coming to theatres near you. Get ready for a hilarious, emotional and empowering rollercoaster ride!#RaghuThatha releases on 15th August 2024! Can’t wait for you guys to watch this! 🤗❤️



ரகு தாத்தா! சாகசம் நிறைந்த… pic.twitter.com/Hxb0ly1ABd — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) May 31, 2024

Watch the teaser here:

Suman Kumar, the film director, has previously worked in multiple acclaimed web series like The Family Man, Guns and Gulabs, and Farzi as a writer.

More about the film

Besides Keerthy Suresh, the film stars Devadarshini, MS Bhaskar, and Ravindra Vijay. The remaining cast includes Jayakumar, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Anandsami, Ismath Banu, Rajesh Balachandiran, KS Mippu, Aadhira Pandilakshmi, Chu Khoy Sheng, Mukesh, and Janaki.

Hombale Films is all set to debut in the Tamil industry with the quirky comedy-drama Raghu Thatha. Yamini Yagnamurthy is working as the cinematographer for the film, with music by Sean Roldan. TS Suresh is also involved as the editor.

More about Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is enjoying a successful phase in her career. In the movie Dasara, opposite Nani, she received much praise for her role as Vennela. The Mahanati actress will also make her Bollywood debut in Baby John, sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan.

